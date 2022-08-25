Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY) Short Interest Down 89.4% in August

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 89.4% from the July 31st total of 10,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Resources Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,240,000 after buying an additional 76,982 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Resources Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,735,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Liberty Resources Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,979,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Liberty Resources Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,212,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Resources Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.02% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LIBY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.01. 32,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,230. Liberty Resources Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Company Profile

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the oil and gas sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

