Lethean (LTHN) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Lethean (LTHN) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 25th. Over the last week, Lethean has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar. Lethean has a market capitalization of $103,354.85 and approximately $20.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,558.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,700.53 or 0.07887974 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00171704 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00024014 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00260797 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.38 or 0.00706811 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.89 or 0.00602501 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000985 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com.

Buying and Selling Lethean

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

