LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Director Mark A. Ernst Buys 8,038 Shares

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Ernst purchased 8,038 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $280,767.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,067.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LendingTree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $33.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.65. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $172.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.69 million, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingTree

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,949,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LendingTree Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of LendingTree from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LendingTree in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingTree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

(Get Rating)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Stories

