Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 582 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lowered its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.83.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $73.52. 178,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,226,169. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

