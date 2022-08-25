Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up about 0.8% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth $331,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 165,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,706,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 15,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 14,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares in the company, valued at $128,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares in the company, valued at $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.46.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,969,797. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.40. 3M has a one year low of $125.60 and a one year high of $197.29. The company has a market cap of $80.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

