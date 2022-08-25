Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases 655 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 7.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRNO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.13.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

NYSE:TRNO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,520. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.51 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.85 and a 200-day moving average of $65.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 59.65%.

About Terreno Realty

(Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.