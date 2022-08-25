Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,634 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HDB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.84. The company had a trading volume of 25,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,826. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.80. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $79.39.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.5805 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

