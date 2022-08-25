Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,725,650,000 after buying an additional 4,919,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $815,548,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,104,698,000 after buying an additional 896,553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,233,000 after buying an additional 662,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,099,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,334,000 after buying an additional 381,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Crown Castle International to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.06.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $175.03. The company had a trading volume of 23,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $153.70 and a one year high of $209.87. The firm has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.75.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

