Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. ResMed makes up 0.6% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed stock traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $226.64. 4,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,243. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.98 and its 200-day moving average is $226.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.40 and a 52 week high of $301.34.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $914.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.53 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 26.56%. ResMed’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $323,584.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,698,269.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $323,584.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,698,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total transaction of $601,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,612,481.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,985 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,646 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.40.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

