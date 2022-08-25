Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys 670 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,958 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total transaction of $66,666.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,419.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total value of $66,666.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,419.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,276 shares of company stock valued at $8,598,394 over the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ META traded up $3.97 on Thursday, hitting $167.23. The company had a trading volume of 350,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,500,282. The company has a market capitalization of $449.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.76. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on META. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, July 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.37.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

