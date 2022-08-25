Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys 116 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBAC. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.9% in the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.9% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $334.42. 6,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,188. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $286.41 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.83. The firm has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 103.09 and a beta of 0.43.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.93%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.67.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total value of $7,786,265.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,931,941.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total value of $7,786,265.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,931,941.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total transaction of $2,919,721.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,152 shares of company stock valued at $19,190,652 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

