Legacy Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 48.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,441,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,065 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,806,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,548,705,000 after purchasing an additional 687,571 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,092,843,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,802,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,021,000 after purchasing an additional 273,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,276,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,669,000 after purchasing an additional 160,698 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of JPM opened at $115.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

