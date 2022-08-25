Legacy Advisors LLC Makes New $83,000 Investment in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,951,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,652,000 after acquiring an additional 72,179 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,835,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,446,000 after purchasing an additional 40,242 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 820,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 817,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 733,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at OraSure Technologies

In related news, Director Michael Celano purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,085.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OraSure Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OraSure Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.27. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $80.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.91 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

