Lee Financial Co Sells 156 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lee Financial Co lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Netflix by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cfra cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.78.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $231.98 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.73.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. Netflix’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

