Lee Financial Co Sells 123 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Lee Financial Co reduced its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Clorox were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Clorox by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,768,000 after acquiring an additional 327,488 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,639,000 after acquiring an additional 54,921 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,407,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,335,000 after purchasing an additional 76,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,766,000 after purchasing an additional 178,636 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Down 0.6 %

Clorox Increases Dividend

NYSE CLX opened at $147.14 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.86. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $129.83.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

See Also

