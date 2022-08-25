Lee Financial Co Purchases 550 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Lee Financial Co grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,633,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,994 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,484,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,977,000 after buying an additional 77,320 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,223,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,080,000 after buying an additional 181,651 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,558,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,167,000 after buying an additional 1,463,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,557,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,763,000 after buying an additional 1,307,711 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA opened at $44.26 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $55.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.73.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

