Lee Financial Co Grows Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Lee Financial Co raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $22.36 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.01.

