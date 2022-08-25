Laurence Zuriff Sells 7,000 Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) Director Laurence Zuriff sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $315,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 908,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,891,035.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Thursday, August 25th, Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $281,520.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Laurence Zuriff sold 7,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $232,120.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.42. The stock had a trading volume of 479,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,879. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.90. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.37 and a beta of 0.38. Xometry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $74.76.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Xometry in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xometry in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Xometry in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Xometry by 209.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. CL King upped their target price on Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Xometry from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Xometry from $44.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

