Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,233 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 410.0% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 791,399 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,433,000 after buying an additional 636,230 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 427,175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,079,000 after purchasing an additional 198,975 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after acquiring an additional 14,548 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $9,096,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 148,435 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after acquiring an additional 32,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMR opened at $169.47 on Thursday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $186.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.47 and a 200 day moving average of $135.49.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $30.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $30.80 by ($0.77). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 172.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 82.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.392 dividend. This is a boost from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 2.19%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $215.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $182.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $215.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

