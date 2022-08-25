Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 16,967 Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,967 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.07% of WideOpenWest worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 7,316,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,598,000 after purchasing an additional 108,605 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,204,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,484,000 after buying an additional 495,680 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 8.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,208,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,774,000 after buying an additional 171,588 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 951,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,468,000 after buying an additional 239,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth about $16,955,000. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,376,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,521,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 15,050 shares of company stock valued at $301,000 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WOW opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $22.94.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $176.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.42 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 93.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of WideOpenWest to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

