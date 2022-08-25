Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 55,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRSR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 289,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after buying an additional 7,635 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. 14.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Corsair Gaming to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Corsair Gaming to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

Corsair Gaming stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.29. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $30.77.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $283.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.81 million. Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

