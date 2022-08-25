Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $2.10 Million Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,589,853,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Linde by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,714,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,192 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at about $504,023,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Linde by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,567 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Linde by 92.1% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,443,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $780,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,725 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.60.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $293.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.27. Linde plc has a one year low of $265.12 and a one year high of $352.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.