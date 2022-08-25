Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $971,000 Stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 323.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,410 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

CUZ stock opened at $28.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.61 and a 1-year high of $42.41.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CUZ shares. TheStreet cut Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cousins Properties from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Cousins Properties from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Cousins Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

