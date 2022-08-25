Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) by 333.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,790 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.09% of Tivity Health worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TVTY. Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 4th quarter valued at $9,106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tivity Health by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,945,000 after purchasing an additional 288,972 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Tivity Health by 605.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 131,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 113,064 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Tivity Health by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 243,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 85,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Tivity Health by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 213,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 82,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Tivity Health Price Performance

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health stock opened at $32.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.18. Tivity Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

