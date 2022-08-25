Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,876 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in National Beverage by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in National Beverage by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in National Beverage by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in National Beverage by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

Get National Beverage alerts:

National Beverage Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $56.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.20. National Beverage Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.10 and a 52 week high of $64.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity at National Beverage

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.10). National Beverage had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The company had revenue of $284.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $594,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,033.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About National Beverage

(Get Rating)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.