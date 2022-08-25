Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,811 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMEZ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the 1st quarter worth $5,234,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,039,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,851,000 after purchasing an additional 230,216 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 1st quarter worth about $3,281,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,910,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,817,000 after purchasing an additional 151,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 4th quarter worth about $3,620,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Price Performance

BMEZ opened at 16.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of 16.71 and a 200-day moving average of 17.83. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 1-year low of 14.96 and a 1-year high of 29.99.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Announces Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

