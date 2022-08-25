Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Director Patrick L. Alexander Sells 760 Shares of Stock

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $20,231.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,881.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

LARK stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503. The company has a market capitalization of $131.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.37. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.90.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 10.81%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after buying an additional 35,622 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 167,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $671,000. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

