Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Trading Up 9.2%

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $160.00 and last traded at $160.00. Approximately 683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 144,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LANC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Benchmark cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. CL King started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lancaster Colony has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.41.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is 95.81%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LANC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 35.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 287,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,636,000 after purchasing an additional 13,722 shares in the last quarter. 57.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

