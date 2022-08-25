Lambda Trading Down 5.4% This Week (LAMB)

Lambda (LAMB) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. In the last week, Lambda has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Lambda coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lambda has a total market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $783,390.00 worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,663.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003778 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00129250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00033322 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00077285 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda (LAMB) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,646,414,198 coins. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im.

Buying and Selling Lambda

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

