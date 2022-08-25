Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Increases Dividend to $1.73 Per Share

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 1.725 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50.

Lam Research has increased its dividend by an average of 13.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Lam Research has a payout ratio of 15.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lam Research to earn $35.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $15.18 on Thursday, reaching $478.19. The company had a trading volume of 942,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lam Research has a one year low of $375.87 and a one year high of $731.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $455.86 and its 200 day moving average is $491.81.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 37.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $613.32.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Lam Research by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

