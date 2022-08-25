Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. State Street Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,441,376,000 after buying an additional 2,277,065 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,806,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,548,705,000 after buying an additional 687,571 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,092,843,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,802,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,021,000 after buying an additional 273,693 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,276,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,669,000 after buying an additional 160,698 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.2 %

JPM stock opened at $115.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.85. The company has a market capitalization of $339.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

