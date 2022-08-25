Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 390 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Lafayette Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 17,268.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,873,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,013,000 after buying an additional 1,862,359 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $52,572,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,303,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,379,000 after buying an additional 345,565 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $34,635,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 106.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 621,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,957,000 after purchasing an additional 320,642 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CHKP stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.14. The company had a trading volume of 9,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,925. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.26. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.60. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 35.15%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.