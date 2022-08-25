Lafayette Investments Inc. Increases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 82.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.99. 205,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,585,254. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $296.70. The company has a market cap of $109.85 billion, a PE ratio of 55.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.86.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. Susquehanna dropped their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.84.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

