Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $304,000 Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after buying an additional 3,179,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 26.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,802,692,000 after buying an additional 2,664,511 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V traded up $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $207.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,620,533. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.95. The firm has a market cap of $393.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

