Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the first quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.9% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 48.8% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Danaher Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.00.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $1.42 on Thursday, hitting $286.36. 37,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,758. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.86. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $333.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $270.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.25.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

