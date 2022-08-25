Lafayette Investments Inc. Cuts Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Lafayette Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,777 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. owned about 0.18% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3,707.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,905,000 after buying an additional 504,374 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,383,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,499,000 after buying an additional 236,765 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 274.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after buying an additional 113,932 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $4,638,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 54,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SASR traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.39. 242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,165. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.01. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.84 and a fifty-two week high of $52.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.12.

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 36.97% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.19%.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

