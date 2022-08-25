Lafayette Investments Inc. Cuts Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.74.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.85. 1,513,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,002,464. The company has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.67. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.