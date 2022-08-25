Lafayette Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises 1.6% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,169.41.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded down $26.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,205.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,535. The stock has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,175.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,060.04. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,503.30 and a 12-month high of $2,362.24.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.87 by $3.16. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $26.48 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.12 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

