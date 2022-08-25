Labrador Iron Mines (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Shares Up 20.9%

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 20.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 93,943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 172% from the average session volume of 34,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on LBRMF. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Labrador Iron Mines from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Labrador Iron Mines from C$45.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Labrador Iron Mines alerts:

Labrador Iron Mines Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11.

About Labrador Iron Mines

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the business of exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. Its principal projects are the Schefferville and the Houston, which consisting of the Houston and Malcolm properties, and the Elizabeth Taconite property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.