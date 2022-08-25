Kwok Hang Ng Sells 2,000 Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 7.49, for a total value of 14,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at 3,145,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kwok Hang Ng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 24th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 7.67, for a total value of 15,340.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 7.35, for a total value of 14,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 7.51, for a total value of 15,020.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 7.00, for a total value of 14,000.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.83, for a total value of 13,660.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.37, for a total value of 12,740.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.56, for a total value of 11,120.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.22, for a total value of 10,440.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.96, for a total value of 9,920.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.11, for a total value of 10,220.00.

Backblaze Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:BLZE traded up 0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 7.68. The stock had a trading volume of 113,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,077. The company has a market capitalization of $243.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19. Backblaze, Inc. has a 1-year low of 4.81 and a 1-year high of 36.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 5.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Backblaze

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.30 by -0.07. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,374,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Backblaze in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,339,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Backblaze in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. Institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLZE. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley cut their target price on Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Backblaze currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.38.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

