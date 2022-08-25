KStarCoin (KSC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.55 Million

KStarCoin (KSC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 25th. One KStarCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. KStarCoin has a total market cap of $4.20 million and $2.55 million worth of KStarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KStarCoin has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004610 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,693.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00129395 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00033224 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00077334 BTC.

KSC is a coin. KStarCoin’s official Twitter account is @kstarlivecom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KSC (KStarCoin) is KStarLive’s ERC20 based cryptocurrency that will enable KStarLive to create an incentivized fan-based platform. By integrating KStarCoin in KStarLive’s community, it will be able to provide the users' community activity rewards as well as services and products such as K-Pop concert & fan meeting crowdfunding, K-Pop concert ticket sales, K-Star goods and methods for overseas fans to send gifts to their favorite stars. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KStarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KStarCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KStarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

