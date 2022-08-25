KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Short Interest Update

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 4,900.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

KOSÉ Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KSRYY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.93. 3,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,105. KOSÉ has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $26.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KOSÉ from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

KOSÉ Company Profile

KOSÉ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers cleansing, facial wash, toner, emulsion, cream, gel/serum, pack mask, lip care, and massage products. The company also provides sunscreen, fragrance, makeup goods, hair products, beauty supplements, and other cosmetics.

Further Reading

