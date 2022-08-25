Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.10-$4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut Koppers from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KOP traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.35. The stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,927. The company has a market cap of $529.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.80. Koppers has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $37.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.18). Koppers had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $502.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Koppers will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is 6.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Koppers by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,126,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,528,000 after purchasing an additional 181,916 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Koppers by 225.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 221,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 153,118 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Koppers by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,414,000 after acquiring an additional 63,088 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Koppers by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 58,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 2nd quarter valued at $889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

(Get Rating)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.