Kirobo (KIRO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $24,016.00

Kirobo (KIRO) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. During the last week, Kirobo has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kirobo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kirobo has a market cap of $9.63 million and $24,016.00 worth of Kirobo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004608 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002138 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.58 or 0.00762992 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00015846 BTC.
Kirobo Profile
Kirobo’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 298,421,105 coins. Kirobo’s official Twitter account is @kirobo5 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Kirobo
Receive News & Updates for Kirobo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kirobo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.