KingMoney Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.04 Million (KIM)

KingMoney (KIM) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. KingMoney has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $14,117.00 worth of KingMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KingMoney has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KingMoney coin can currently be purchased for about $14.81 or 0.00061760 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00767057 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00015995 BTC.

KingMoney Profile

KingMoney’s total supply is 573,946,318 coins and its circulating supply is 205,000 coins. KingMoney’s official website is kingmoney.io. KingMoney’s official Twitter account is @ABkingmoney.

KingMoney Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KingMoney is a digital currency developed trying to operate in ease transport of value in a network marketing industry. These activities include the creation of a transferable value in a network as a replacement for the money of goods or commission of work conducted on the network. The system contributes to the development of the network marketing industry among political borders by reducing the bureaucracy of transferring money between countries, organizations, firms, etc. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KingMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KingMoney should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KingMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

