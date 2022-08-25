King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 216,605 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,075 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $14,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,835,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,892,000 after buying an additional 202,964 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,033,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,148,000 after buying an additional 115,606 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 227,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,429,000 after buying an additional 38,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 678,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,579,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alarm.com news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 11,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $833,838.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,233,692.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $515,592.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,960.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 11,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $833,838.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,233,692.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,986,523. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALRM traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.38. The stock had a trading volume of 138 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,274. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $90.69. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.93 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.29%. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALRM. Maxim Group increased their target price on Alarm.com from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Alarm.com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.80.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

