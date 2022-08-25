King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $24.84 Million Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.22% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $24,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,011,000 after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth $2,207,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 409.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after acquiring an additional 41,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total transaction of $1,677,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,948,581.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $1,677,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,948,581.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of RS opened at $191.68 on Thursday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $135.46 and a 52-week high of $211.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.02 by $0.13. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.26 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.