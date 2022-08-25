King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 252 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $484,878,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $538,503,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 24,468.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 405,935 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $59,060,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $57,036,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Performance

General Dynamics stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $235.88. 2,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,635. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $188.64 and a one year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 42.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.