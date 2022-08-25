King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 1,783 Shares of CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,230,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 5.00% of CBTX worth $38,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CBTX by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBTX by 1,281.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 33,157 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,235,000. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of CBTX by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 104,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 31,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CBTX by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 177,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after buying an additional 127,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBTX Price Performance

NASDAQ CBTX opened at $31.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $764.53 million, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.32. CBTX, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $33.10.

CBTX Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 28th. CBTX’s payout ratio is 35.14%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CBTX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael A. Havard acquired 10,477 shares of CBTX stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $299,642.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 58,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,994.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 26.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CBTX

(Get Rating)

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers demand, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family residential mortgage, multi-family residential, consumer, and agricultural loans; and treasury and online banking services.

See Also

