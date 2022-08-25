King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 17,417 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 206,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,417 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $28,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 6.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 46.5% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 14.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Allstate to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Shares of ALL opened at $126.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.22. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 118.47%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

